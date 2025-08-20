Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Acquired by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $256.2080 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.68.

Get Our Latest Report on LOW

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.