Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,218,696 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,724 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,426,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,816,000 after buying an additional 11,661,011 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,471,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,411,000 after buying an additional 7,842,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,079,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,063,000 after buying an additional 6,219,756 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

