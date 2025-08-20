New Harbor Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,113,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $588.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.80. The stock has a market cap of $706.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $594.03.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

