Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 796,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,482,000 after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 344,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after buying an additional 95,039 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 219,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.52.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.