Amgen Inc. $AMGN Stake Lessened by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 352,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its stake in Amgen by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Amgen by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $295.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.17. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $339.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $328.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

