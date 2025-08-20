Asset Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.5% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $1,018,000. Sentinus LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $10,052,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,394,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $569.28 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $583.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.82.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

