Aspire Growth Partners LLC Has $212,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Aspire Growth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,697,086,000 after buying an additional 2,025,193 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,353,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,655,512,000 after buying an additional 262,819 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,269,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,259 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 58.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,798 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,629 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE NEE opened at $76.5420 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $157.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.