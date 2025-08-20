Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,065 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Coign Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% in the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in Salesforce by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total transaction of $585,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,955,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,033,829.80. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,032 shares of company stock worth $13,171,536. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $245.6070 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.94. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.270-11.330 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 2.760-2.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.89.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

