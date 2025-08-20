Breed s Hill Capital LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Breed s Hill Capital LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,697,086,000 after buying an additional 2,025,193 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,353,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,512,000 after buying an additional 262,819 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,269,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,770,000 after buying an additional 1,336,259 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 58.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,896,000 after buying an additional 6,352,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,748,000 after buying an additional 2,815,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $76.5420 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

