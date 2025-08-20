Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,661,000 after acquiring an additional 103,916 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $120.0630 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.19 and its 200 day moving average is $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $286.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Arete Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.67.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

