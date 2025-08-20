Aspire Growth Partners LLC Buys 69 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Aspire Growth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $246.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.26.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

