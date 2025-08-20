Aspire Growth Partners LLC Sells 55 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Aspire Growth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Aspire Growth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $209.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $210.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.46. The company has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

