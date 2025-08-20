Candriam S.C.A. Has $194.35 Million Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,348 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 1.2% of Candriam S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $194,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.89.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.7%

CRM stock opened at $245.6070 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.94. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $234.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.270-11.330 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 2.760-2.780 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total value of $545,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,841,273.24. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 51,032 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,536 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

