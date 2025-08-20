Breed s Hill Capital LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Breed s Hill Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.7% of Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,829,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 896,836 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,174,000 after purchasing an additional 471,032 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 716,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,408,000 after acquiring an additional 384,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 14,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 213,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $305.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $228.26 and a 1 year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.