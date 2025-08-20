Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 2,456 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after buying an additional 1,574,464 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,135,000 after buying an additional 1,394,091 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,718,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,421,564,000 after buying an additional 211,023 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,652,437,000 after purchasing an additional 827,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,755,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,992,406,000 after purchasing an additional 292,585 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $152.2140 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.56. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $263.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

