TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.170-1.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.218. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.520-4.570 EPS.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.23. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $111.22 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 65.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,028,695 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $127,034,000 after acquiring an additional 408,566 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 28.8% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 265,761 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,819,000 after acquiring an additional 59,489 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

