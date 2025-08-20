McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for 1.5% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 75,632.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,992 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $475,235,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $348,044,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4,559.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 427,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,840,000 after purchasing an additional 418,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,461,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,927,000 after purchasing an additional 365,484 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.27.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total value of $2,058,912.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,785.92. The trade was a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $244,807.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,148. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,204 shares of company stock valued at $45,152,392. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $676.8290 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $708.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $683.16. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.32%.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
