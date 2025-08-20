RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,342,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,713 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in RTX were worth $310,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,389 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $153.7310 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.83. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $158.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. RTX’s payout ratio is 59.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

