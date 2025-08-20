Vertex Planning Partners LLC Sells 248 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Vertex Planning Partners LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,635 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Walmart by 95.2% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6%

Walmart stock opened at $101.3140 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 626,118 shares in the company, valued at $61,547,399.40. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $1,855,781.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,412,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,737,000.84. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,976,478 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

