Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Stock Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in CME Group by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 86,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,095,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,314,000 after buying an additional 29,662 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 110,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Up 0.4%

CME Group stock opened at $271.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.67 and its 200-day moving average is $267.85. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.44 and a fifty-two week high of $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Wall Street Zen cut CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank lowered CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CME

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total transaction of $141,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,916.56. This trade represents a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $132,675.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,215. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.