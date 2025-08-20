Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 760 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after buying an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 651,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after buying an additional 70,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $77.4680 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.95. The company has a market capitalization of $248.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Phillip Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.58.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

