HMS Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,972 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 36,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 75,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 36,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $1,855,781.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,412,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,737,000.84. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 626,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,989 shares of company stock worth $10,976,478. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6%

WMT stock opened at $101.3140 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $808.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

