Humankind Investments LLC Sells 1,573 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Humankind Investments LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,252 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 198,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,422,000 after buying an additional 73,977 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 56,240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZEGA Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $101.3140 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.62. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 932,313 shares in the company, valued at $88,700,258.82. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $1,855,781.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,412,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,737,000.84. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,989 shares of company stock worth $10,976,478. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.89.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

