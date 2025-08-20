Credit Agricole S A Buys 5,910 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in RTX were worth $21,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in RTX by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in RTX by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,075,000 after purchasing an additional 936,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA increased its stake in RTX by 17.7% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,389. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 target price on RTX and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $153.7310 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.14 and its 200-day moving average is $136.83. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $158.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.78%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

