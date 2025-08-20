Humankind Investments LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 43,226.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $772,390,000 after buying an additional 2,070,133 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $558,075,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,140,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,606,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,426,000 after buying an additional 420,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,306,572,000 after buying an additional 361,136 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.10.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $389.9640 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $329.16 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $149.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $386.87 and its 200 day moving average is $379.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

