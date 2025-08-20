Capital Analysts LLC Raises Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Medtronic by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,912,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $619,460,000 after buying an additional 3,809,450 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,649,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,329,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,869,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 220.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,412,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $216,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,357 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $89.9160 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.47 and its 200 day moving average is $87.98. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $96.25.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%.The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.45%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Leerink Partnrs raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

