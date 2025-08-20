GDS Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 234.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,525 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $222,646.19. This trade represents a 58.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $5,231,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,659,923.46. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 345,029 shares of company stock worth $35,976,603. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $103.6440 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $78.08 and a twelve month high of $108.94.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

