Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $28.88 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 287,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,756 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $28,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of BSX stock opened at $103.6440 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $78.08 and a 1 year high of $108.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. This trade represents a 17.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,268. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,029 shares of company stock valued at $35,976,603 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

