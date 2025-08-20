Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Acquired by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $51,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.24, for a total value of $1,386,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,171,844.80. This represents a 13.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,839 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,972. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $479.20 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $171.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.83, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $506.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.82.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.