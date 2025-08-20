Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Invests $28,000 in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,463,202,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,585,000 after purchasing an additional 26,811 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 386,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,096,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.99, for a total value of $5,967,987.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,338 shares in the company, valued at $69,432,864.62. This represents a 7.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,621.50. This trade represents a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $22,247,892 over the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of FICO opened at $1,384.6420 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,598.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,767.01. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,300.00 and a 1-year high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.