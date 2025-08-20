Asset Management Group Inc. Has $5.12 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,821.7% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 773,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,078,000 after acquiring an additional 733,309 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 936,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,629,000 after purchasing an additional 220,475 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,558,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,963,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,874,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,309,000 after purchasing an additional 119,621 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $285.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.94 and a 200-day moving average of $264.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $295.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

