Amphenol Corporation $APH is EntryPoint Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 289.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up 0.5% of EntryPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,733,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amphenol by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837,407 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $476,842,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Amphenol by 73.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $798,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,256,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on APH. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.62.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $109.8860 on Wednesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $112.35. The firm has a market cap of $134.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.83.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $8,909,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,625. The trade was a 88.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $12,462,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 912,000 shares of company stock worth $88,763,320. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

