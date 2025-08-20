Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 50.7% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 56,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,724,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 367.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 32,202 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 147,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,512,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD opened at $290.0110 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.69 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.49.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,612.68. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

