GM Advisory Group LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 268,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 17,011 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after buying an additional 30,386 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 69,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

