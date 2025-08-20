Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Holdings Reduced by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,477 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.84.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.3140 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $457.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

