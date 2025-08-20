RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $923,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 2.4% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Paychex by 2.8% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 2,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Paychex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 2.4% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth Management Group grew its position in Paychex by 4.7% in the first quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $139.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.58 and its 200-day moving average is $147.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.64 and a 1-year high of $161.24.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 94.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 target price on Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $158.00 target price on Paychex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $150.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

