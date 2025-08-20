Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 52 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 65,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,722,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $642.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $626.03 and a 200-day moving average of $591.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $649.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

