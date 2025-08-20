Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,538 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $25,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 618,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,127,000 after acquiring an additional 118,692 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Xylem by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.57.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $141.72 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $145.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.12.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%.The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

