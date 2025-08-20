Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,547.8% in the 1st quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $241.01 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $193.75 and a 52-week high of $296.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.93 and a 200 day moving average of $258.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $223.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.