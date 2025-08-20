Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,828 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $406.2230 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. TD Securities downgraded Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.76.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

