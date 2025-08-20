Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys 893 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.7% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $186.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.10 and its 200 day moving average is $176.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

