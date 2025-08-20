Humankind Investments LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Humankind Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL opened at $283.3680 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.62 and a 12-month high of $285.11.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 13.59%. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total transaction of $225,378.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,165.28. This trade represents a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total value of $383,398.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,108.84. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECL. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.21.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

