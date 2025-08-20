Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 34,321 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $31,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 50.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Ross Stores by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

ROST opened at $147.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.18. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.36 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 9.79%.The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

