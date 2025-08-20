PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Vertex Planning Partners LLC

Vertex Planning Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of PEP opened at $152.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $179.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.56.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.