Fosun International Ltd Purchases Shares of 13,000 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.4% of Fosun International Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,011,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,643,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 67,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.75 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.06 and its 200 day moving average is $107.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.