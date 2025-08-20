Credit Agricole S A Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 141,911 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $18,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,966,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $578,628,000 after buying an additional 5,529,065 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 212.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,468,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,009,000 after buying an additional 3,718,521 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,358,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,416,000 after buying an additional 3,543,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. Cowen began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $814,935.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,898,600. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,275.32. The trade was a 20.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,180. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:KMI opened at $26.3620 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

