HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 274 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 61,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Stryker by 205.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 36,502 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 9.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.10.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $389.9640 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $386.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.45. The company has a market cap of $149.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $329.16 and a twelve month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

