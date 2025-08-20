Tradition Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% during the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,319 shares of company stock worth $44,243,272. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $202.49 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $208.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

