Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 534 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:PG opened at $158.3090 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.13. The company has a market capitalization of $370.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.