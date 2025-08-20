GDS Wealth Management Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 131.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,190 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 260,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,865,000 after buying an additional 30,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.1%

DECK opened at $105.4410 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1-year low of $93.72 and a 1-year high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.84.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,722.20. The trade was a 23.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor



Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

